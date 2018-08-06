Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Tamarac.

Chopper 4 flew over the scene at 6885 NW 69th Court shortly before 7:00 a.m. where a body could be seen in the street covered with a tarp.

The body was in the street, right next to a vehicle.

Deputies say they responded to a call of shots fired around 5:40 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a man dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released nor has any information about what led to the shooting.

The gunman is believed to still be on the run.

Commuters are encouraged to avoid the area.