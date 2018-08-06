Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The financially troubled movie subscription service, MoviePass, is putting more limitations on customers.

The movie subscription service will now only allow users to see three movies in theaters in a month. That is a significant change from the current limit of one movie a day.

However, the company says 85-percent of customers see three movies or less per month.

The monthly subscription price also announced it will not increase its monthly fee and will remain just under 10 dollars plus its suspending peak pricing.

Members who want to see more than three movies a month will be able to buy tickets through MoviePass at a discount of up to $5 per ticket, the company said.

MoviePass is burning through cash and struggling to stay in business.

The three movies per month change goes into effect August 15.