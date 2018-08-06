Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Local public servants are under fire for wearing obscene, anti-Trump t-shirts.

Photo’s posted on Facebook apparently show two firefighters and a teacher from Miami-Dade wearing shirts with a profanity-laden message.

Two of them also used obscene hand gestures.

“It’s just downright classless. Something you don’t expect from public servants, not firefighters not teachers,” said Whilly Bermudez, who posted his concerns about the photos on social media. “It’s two firefighters and one teacher Miami-Dade County based and they’re wearing a very offensive shirt that says f Trump and f anyone that voted for Trump.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has confirmed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Faye Davis has been with the department since 1991 and Miami-Dade Fire Dept. Lt. Ray Williams has been with the department since 2003.

“If something were to happen to me being a trump supporter, can I count on them to save my life?” asked Bermudez. “I’m not willing to take a chance. In fact I say to you, if something happens to me, send me Republicans please.”

Miami Dade Fire Rescue issued the following statement regarding the social media post: “The complaint will be reviewed and investigated in accordance with our Department policy and procedures. As a public safety agency, we take these matters seriously and while we respect our employees’ right to express their views and opinions, it is our responsibility to ensure a due process takes place.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s rules and regulations says that employees should not “engage in political or religious discussions to the detriment of good discipline and unit morale, and do not use remarks that degrade national origin, sex, color, creed, or beliefs.”

Back in 2012 Miami-Dade Fire captain Brian Beckmann was demoted after a Facebook post regarding the death of Trayvon Martin. Beckmann eventually regained his rank of captain after appealing the decision.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement regarding the man on the left identified as Brian Chappell. The district said it “was just made aware of this matter. While we respect our employees’ right to self-expression, we have a responsibility as a public institution to review this issue and ensure it aligns with our ethical standards.”

Bermudez says he’s hoping the school district and county take action.

“I think those three individuals should be terminated from their positions. I think the message needs to be sent. A message that can reach other states, other jurisdictions on a national level,” said Bermudez.