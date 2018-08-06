There will be an abundance of home and garden ideas and interior design inspiration at the Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show that takes place Labor Day Weekend from August 31 to September 3 at a NEW location: Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

Whether you are about to tackle a home remodeling project; wanting to decorate with new furniture, art, lighting and accessories; or need home protection with hurricane impact windows, doors or home security, there’s nothing better than seeing products for yourself and talking to the professionals who represent them.

There will be thousands of residential and commercial improvement selections and over 150,000 square feet of exhibition space. Be sure to look out for special offers exclusive to the Show! Here are some highlights:

Yamini Kitchens and More Incorporated

Serving customers since 2003, Yamini Kitchens and More Incorporated is a family business dedicated to guiding its customers through the kitchen cabinetry design and remodeling process. With 100% Italian cabinetry and a large variety of colors and materials, you will find the innovative design and high quality you are looking for. Take advantage of their free estimates, stock programs available for immediate delivery and kind customer service. Recently, Yamini Kitchens has added a new shelving system which includes: closet systems, sliding doors, TV units, workstations and wall shelving units.

Furnitureland South

Based in Jamestown, NC, Furnitureland South is making its South Florida debut at the Miami Home Show! Since 1969, Furnitureland South has been a one-stop-shop for all things home décor and is the largest furniture store in the world! Their Design Consultants, can help furnish your entire space with furniture that fits your style and budget. Furnitureland South offers top-of-the-line delivery service that includes: blanket-wrapped transport; complete assembly; and placement and installation

Sectis Design

Sectis Design begins with the demand for a creative yet industrial space tailored to artists of all kinds offering artistic solutions that meet their clients’ needs. They bring a team of graphic and industrial designers and craftsman, new technologies, CNC cutting machines , digital design software, a clean workshop in the creation of original work. What is Art without design? At Sectis, they are constantly forming new ideas to create innovative and functional designs that fit your needs.

Iberia Tiles

Over the past 40 years Iberia Tiles has been dedicated to providing the South Florida residential/commercial market with design options for hard surface flooring. They have built a reputation of having the highest quality finishes with endless design options relating to porcelain, stone, mosaics and slabs. Iberia Tiles has exclusive distribution rights to some of the best Italian and Spanish porcelain collections from the top brands.

ASP Windows and Doors

ASP Windows and Doors is South Florida’s premier impact window, entry doors, hurricane resistant patio doors, storefront and glazing contractors. For over 8 years, they have been the leading professionals in hurricane protection and energy efficiency for residential, commercial, and high rise applications. At the Miami Home Show, they will feature SIW Impact Windows and Doors. ASP Windows and Doors is Ygrene certified making energy efficiency financing easy.

Turf Tec Pros

Turf Tech Pros leads the way in South Florida synthetic turf sales and installation. Their environmentally friendly, lead-free products are safe for humans and pets and are a cost effective solution for residential and commercial landscapes or recreational areas. Ideal for yards, playgrounds, sports fields, balconies, driveway inserts, indoor gyms and countless other applications, their products’ unique technologies allow for a natural, realistic looking, maintenance free, manicured lawn for years to come. Because Turf Tech Pros products are made with KoolMax, during hot summer days when other synthetic lawns overheat, their products stay on average about 15 degrees cooler than the competition.

Where, When and Contact Information

Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show

August 31 to September 3, 2018 (Labor Day Weekend)

Friday: 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Saturday: 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Monday: 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Mana Wynwood Convention Center

318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

$10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under. Online or at the Box Office. Purchase tickets online by Thursday, August 30th and SAVE $3.00.

Take the Brightline train to the Home Show and save. Visit www.homeshows.net.

Above content provided by the Home Design and Remodeling Show