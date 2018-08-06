  • WFOR TVOn Air

By Hank Tester
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly hit and run in Broward County claimed a beloved high school football coach.

27-year-old Carlo Ullysse Jr. was killed Sunday morning on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

“It is tough, very tough,” said Anthony Guerra.

Ullysse was the defensive back football coach at Cypress Bay High School.

He was known as ‘Coach CJ’ to the team.

The Cypress Bay graduate played three years at Indiana State before returning to his alma mater.

“Came back, coaching kids,” said Alex Golden. “That’s what he loved to do. Kids loved him.”

Ullysse was driving north on I-95 when his car was hit by another.

After getting out of his car, Ullysse was hit by a third vehicle, which did not stop.

The coach died on the scene.

“This is not the way his life should have ended,” said Guerra.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

