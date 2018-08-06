Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have made an arrest in the deadly beating of a 74-year-old man.

Police said they responded to a home on the 20300 block of SW 216 Street, on July 28, in reference to a male getting beaten.

Responding officers found an elderly man suffering from multiple injuries to his head.

The victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Diego Puente. He was later found and charged.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.