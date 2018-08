Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Transportation has shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 75.

They say a vehicle carrying equipment hit the Northwest 154 Street bridge.

All I-75 northbound traffic has been shut down between the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 138th Street in northwest Miami-Dade.

FDOT teams are evaluating damage and have inspection teams on site.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.