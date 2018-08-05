  • WFOR TVOn Air

FAIRFAX (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s been a busy and productive summer for many students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Hundreds of gun-control protesters have been joined by survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting at a rally outside National Rifle Association headquarters.

Family members of those killed at Stoneman Douglas in February addressed the crowd during Saturday afternoon’s “National March on NRA” rally in Fairfax.

The protest shut down a portion of the road outside NRA headquarters.

Police kept protesters and counterprotesters, some of whom were armed, separated during the rally.

March organizers called on the Internal Revenue Service to revoke the NRA’s tax-exempt status and to stop access to downloadable blueprints for 3D-printed guns.

