Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rash of car burglaries took place in Miami-Dade overnight Saturday.

Investigators are saying that police received multiple reports of vehicle burglaries at the same apartment complex, located at 800 Northeast 195th Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 14 vehicles in the parking lot had been burglarized.

Shortly after, investigators learned an additional eight vehicles were also targeted at nearby apartment complex.

The second location was at 770 Northeast 195th Street.

Authorities say the subjects gained access to the cars by breaking a window but they appeared to only steal loose items.

Airbags, radios and other fixed items were not stolen, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

According to police, the total number of burglarized vehicles is 26.