MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A 46-year-old man, critically hurt during an unexpected building collapse eleven days ago, has died in the hospital.

Samuel Landis has been hospitalized since the 13-story Marlborough House, at 5775 Collins Avenue collapsed during a demolition on July 23.

The 55-year-old building was permitted to be demolished without an implosion but on video taken by bystanders, it actually appeared the building had been imploded.

Landis was working at the site when something went wrong during the planned demolition and the building collapsed suddenly sending debris flying everywhere.

Landis was struck by a large chunk of debris and according to the police incident report, suffered a severed leg.

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital but died on Friday.

Both Miami Beach Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the building collapse.