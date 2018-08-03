Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Two school transport buses and three vehicles were involved in an accident Friday morning on I-595.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes of the highway just west of University Drive.

Both buses had students onboard.

Davie Fire Rescue said seven people were treated for minor injuries. Chopper4 over the scene spotted one person on a gurney being put into a rescue unit. It’s not clear if any of the students were injured.

The buses were from World Of Kids transportation. A spokesman for the company said one of the vehicles involved cut off a bus which led to the accident. The kids on the buses were from a church camp and on their way to an activity when the crash occurred.