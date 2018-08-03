TRAFFIC ALERT |I-75 SB shutdown from I-595/Sawgrass Expy to Royal Palm Blvd.
Filed Under:Angel, talkers, Texas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — People see all sorts of things in clouds, such as dogs, cars, strange creatures.

One man in Texas saw something divine, and thousands of social media users are agreeing with him.

Danny Ferraro was driving when he says he saw what looked like an angel in the sky and stopped to snap a pic.

He posted the image on Facebook and has received a slew of comments.

He wrote: “This was the sunset as we were driving down Hwy 105. How awesome is that!“

The scientific term for the cloudy phenomena is “crepuscular rays,” but for Ferraro, it’s something much more meaningful.

“I never ever dreamed that we would get a thousand shares, or anything. I just took a picture, now that I reflect on it, it’s a moment I’ll probably never forget.”

His Facebook post from Monday, July 30 has been shared more than 6,000 times.

Ferraro sees the angel in the sky as a sign of faith, a message of hope and he just wanted to pass it on.

“I’m speechless, I’m honored and I feel blessed to have the responsibility of sharing that picture.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s