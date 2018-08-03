Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — People see all sorts of things in clouds, such as dogs, cars, strange creatures.

One man in Texas saw something divine, and thousands of social media users are agreeing with him.

Danny Ferraro was driving when he says he saw what looked like an angel in the sky and stopped to snap a pic.

He posted the image on Facebook and has received a slew of comments.

He wrote: “This was the sunset as we were driving down Hwy 105. How awesome is that!“

The scientific term for the cloudy phenomena is “crepuscular rays,” but for Ferraro, it’s something much more meaningful.

“I never ever dreamed that we would get a thousand shares, or anything. I just took a picture, now that I reflect on it, it’s a moment I’ll probably never forget.”

His Facebook post from Monday, July 30 has been shared more than 6,000 times.

Ferraro sees the angel in the sky as a sign of faith, a message of hope and he just wanted to pass it on.

“I’m speechless, I’m honored and I feel blessed to have the responsibility of sharing that picture.”