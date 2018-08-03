Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ALEXANDRIA, VA (CNN) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has fully transitioned from displaying Paul Manafort’s luxurious tastes to explaining to jurors how they say the former Trump campaign chairman lied on his taxes and falsified his bookkeeping to obtain banking loans.

The discussion of Manafort’s taxes and finances cuts to the heart of the prosecution’s case against Manafort, who is charged with 18 counts of tax and banking crimes. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case is the first that Mueller’s team has taken to trial as part of its broad investigation of Russian election interference in 2016, and the trial is occurring while the special counsel negotiates with President Donald Trump’s legal team about Trump being interviewed.

Manafort’s former accountant Philip Ayliff is back on the stand on Friday morning, continuing his testimony that began Thursday afternoon. Ayliff’s colleagues are expected to follow him into the witness stand when his testimony concludes.

Ayliff, who prepared Manafort’s taxes, testified Thursday that Manafort never said he had foreign bank accounts, a question that’s asked on IRS tax forms. It’s a crime to hide foreign bank accounts from the US government.

Once the prosecution finishes with the accountants, the most high-profile witness is expected to take the stand: Manafort’s former deputy Rick Gates. His testimony could come as early as Friday, although the timing is still up in the air.

Gates has pleaded guilty after being charged by Mueller’s team last year, and Manafort’s legal team has signaled it plans to make Gates a key portion of its defense, seeking to blame Gates for Manafort’s alleged crimes.

