FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Attorneys for confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz are due in court Friday.

Cruz’s lawyers will be asking the judge to conceal a report on his school records, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The report details how the district handled his time at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and other schools

Cruz’s attorneys are expected to argue that the report’s release would make it difficult for him to have a fair trial.

Victims’ family members plan to sue the school board, accusing the district of failing to heed warning signs that showed Cruz might kill people at Douglas High.

Earlier this month, a Broward County judge has ordered that parts of the confession made to police by Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz should be released to the public, however, the “substance” of his confession will be excluded. Cruz’s public defender had asked to keep the entire statement private, contending it would improperly influence jurors in his trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer disagreed and in her decision wrote: “Defendant has failed to demonstrate that preventing public disclosure of statement is necessary to prevent a serious and imminent threat to the administration of justice.”

Scherer gave Cruz’s attorneys ten days to appeal her decision.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the February 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and also wounded 17 others. His attorneys say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have rejected that offer.