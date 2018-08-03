Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver had to be airlifted to a local hospital after his car ended up under a fuel tanker on I-75 Friday afternoon.

Firefighters had to remove the roof of the car using the ‘Jaws of Life’ to get to the driver, who was transported to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash

CBS Chopper4 was over the scene of the crash, which had blocked all southbound lanes of I-75 near Royal Palm Blvd, shortly after 2 p.m.

Images showed several fire rescue units, the fuel tanker truck, and a badly-damaged silver compact car.

No fuel leaked from the tanker truck, which may require the fuel to be off-loaded, authorities said.

Authorities had reduced the roadway to allow traffic to flow.

Traffic was affected for miles in both directions.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol will be investigating the cause of the crash.