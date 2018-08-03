Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – A volunteer youth football coach in Doral was arrested after he allegedly sent lewd text messages to boys.

The father of a 12-year-old boy was going through his son’s phone when he discovered lascivious messages sent by 24-year-old Fernando Hernandez, according to police.

The father recognized Hernandez as a coach of his son’s football team. He immediately notified the team’s head coach who contacted the city’s parks department who notified the police.

During questioning, Hernandez reportedly confessed to having sent the messages to the 12-year-old and another 13-year-old boy.

Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Center. He’s been charged with transmission of child pornography and solicitation/lewd & lascivious assault on a child.