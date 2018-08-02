Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of dead fish have washed up ashore in Siesta Key and red tide is to blame, scientists say.

Siesta Key, located on Florida’s Gulf coast, directly west of South Sarasota and south of Bradenton, is generally known for its blue water and lively marine life.

Wildlife experts report high levels of algae in the water causing the red tide.

A red tide is a common term used for a harmful algal bloom.

On Thursday, workers could be seen cleaning up the dead fish.