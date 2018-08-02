Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Victims of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are getting a unique new memorial.

A park, with a new playground and 17 fountains, will honor the 17 victims killed earlier this year on Valentine’s Day.

The Coral Springs City Commission has approved the plan.

It will be called “Princess Meadow’s Playground” named after Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the shooting.

Her father Andrew pushed for the new area.

“One of the reasons I really wanted to build that playground was to go there and hear the children laugh and make sure they are having a good time,” he said.

The park, which will be inside Betti Stradling Park, is where Meadow played as a child.

Construction is expected to cost $1 million.

It will be paid for by the Meadow’s Movement Foundation.