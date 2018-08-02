Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward County judge has ordered one of the men accused of murdering rapper XXXTentacion to undergo a mental exam evaluation before proceeding with the case.

The judge has determined there are “reasonable grounds” to suspect Michael Boatwright, 22, is “not mentally competent” to face a trial on the first-degree murder charge, according to a document filed Monday in the Broward County Circuit Court.

Experts were appointed to examine Boatwright and determine if he understands the charges filed against him, possible penalties, if he can assist in his own defense and if he can behave in court.

The document does not indicate why the judge might question Boatwright’s competency.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives served Boatwright with an arrest warrant in July for the rapper’s murder, while he was already in custody at the county’s main jail.

Four men in total have been indicted for the rapper’s murder. Three men, Dedrick Williams, 22, Robert Allen, 22, and Boatwright are in custody. Police are still looking for Trayvon Newsome, 20.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed outside the Riva Motorsports store in June.

The 20-year-old, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was killed as he left the store. The sheriff’s office said he was ambushed by two suspects as he left in his electric BMW. He was shot and killed in the front seat.

Detectives say Boatwright and Newsom were the men who confronted Onfroy.

Onfroy’s attorney, David Bogenschutz, said investigators told him the rapper had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew the cash to buy a motorcycle.