ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – We all know how special the first visit to Walt Disney World can be.

Well, one man decided to take it up a notch.

CBS4 viewer Nairoby said while waiting in line to have his pictures taken with Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy at the EPCOT character spot, her friend “Johnny” decided it would make a great picture if he proposed to Minnie during his turn.

And that’s just what he did.

When it was his turn, the mouse ear clad man got down on one knee and proposed as the photographer snapped away. What Minnie didn’t realize was that Mickey and Goofy were standing on the sidelines watching.

At first, the costumed character seemed to accept his proposal until she realized who was watching and then acted embarrassed and shy. She then walked over to Mickey, shaking her hands back and forth indicating she didn’t really accept.

Johnny then tried to apologize.

“Mickey I’m sorry,” said with a laugh.

Mickey played along, pointing at his eyes then to Johnny miming ‘I’m keeping an eye on you’.

Everyone then had a big laugh and Johnny left with a memory that will last a lifetime.