Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) – Two men who made a beer run at a Jacksonville convenience store with a live alligator are facing charges.

In a video of the incident that went viral, you see one of the men store holding the gator with his right hand. The gator had its mouth taped shut.

He walks with the gator toward the counter, asking, “Ya’ll aint out of beer are you?”

He then sees someone in the back of the store and says, “Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren’t taking the last bit of beer are you?”

The man with the gator jokingly runs at the other man as people in the store laugh.

He then grabs a 12-pack of beer.

One of the men, Robert Barr, admits that he had been drinking.

Barr and Kevin Keene have been charged with illegal possession of an alligator, illegal exhibition of dangerous wildlife and cruelty to animals.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)