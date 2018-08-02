Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) — A new steakhouse and seafood restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood.

Called Mastro’s Ocean Club, the new addition is located at 3000 N.E. 32nd Ave. Part of a nationwide chain of restaurants, it features waterfront views and a large outdoor terrace.

Get ready for seafood selections like Chilean sea bass, Florida grouper, swordfish steaks and baked lobster tails; or carnivorous options like Japanese wagyu New York strip steaks, bone-in rib-eyes and herb-roasted chicken.

The establishment also offers an assortment of appetizers, sides and sushi including dishes like chilled Alaskan king crab legs, roasted bone marrow, tuna tostadas, lobster rolls, shoestring fried onions and garlic mashed potatoes.

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

“It really doesn’t get any better than a new, beautifully situated steakhouse on the waterfront. A perfect addition to the neighborhood,” Yelper Lindsay Y. wrote. “The sea bass was seared and melted in my mouth like butter. Absolutely delicious. The steak was impeccable as well, and the martinis we ordered were never-ending.”

Yelper Matthew P. added, “Excellent addition to Fort Lauderdale, and well worth a visit for high-end steaks and fish with a great view, buzzing atmosphere and fun people-watching.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Mastro’s Ocean Club is open from 5–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5–11 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Sunday.