PALM BEACH GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — The five Democratic candidates running for Florida governor will have one of their last chances to separate themselves from the pack in their final debate Thursday night in Palm Beach.

The Florida Press Association is sponsoring the debate in Palm Beach Gardens between former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessmen Jeff Greene and Chris King.

The candidates have a town hall scheduled next week in Jacksonville.

Recent polls show the race is tight.

The winner of the August 28th primary will face either Congressman Ron DeSantis or Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam who are seeking the Republican nomination.

Speaking of Republicans, several GOP candidates running for various offices will be addressing key issues at a forum Thursday night at the Milander Park Auditorium in Hialeah.

The forum is being hosted by the Federated Republican Women of North Dade (FRWND). The event gets underway at 6 p.m.

