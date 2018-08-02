Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Do you play the Florida Lottery? Here’s some information you need to know.

Beginning August 5, 2018, evening draw times for PICK Daily Games™ will move from 7:57 P.M. to 9:45 P.M., E.T.

Each game costs 50 cents or $1 to play; and top prizes range from $50 to $50,000.

PICK 2™, PICK 3™, PICK 4™ and PICK 5™ drawings are held twice daily, seven days per week, at 1:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. ET.

