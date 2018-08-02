Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A child has died after being thrown from a bridge in the Tampa area.

According to police, the child was pulled from the Hillsborough River after being thrown from the Columbus Drive Bridge.

The four-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead soon after, authorities say.

Witnesses are telling police a woman stopping her vehicle on the bridge and dropping the child off.

Police say that woman is now in custody.

The Columbus Drive Bridge is located in Northern Tampa, not far from the area known as Tampa Heights.