MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – David Beckham’s planned MLS team now has a sporting director.

Atlanta United Vice President Paul McDonough has accepted the role within the still-unnamed Miami franchise. McDonough wiil report to managing owner Jorge Mas and Beckham, who is the owner and president of football operations.

McDonough will be responsible for building the club’s player roster and leading its sporting operations, including player acquisitions and talent development.

As Atlanta’s vice president of soccer operations, McDonough played a major role in helping the team become the second expansion club in the last 20 years to make the MLS Cup playoffs in an inaugural season. He joined the Atlanta group in December 2015.

Beckham, a former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy star, has been trying to bring a team to Miami for five years. His group has said it hopes to begin play in 2020, though it remains unclear where a stadium will be built.

