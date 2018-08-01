  • WFOR TVOn Air

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Donald Trump wants his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to end special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, arguing that the ongoing probe is hurting the United States.

Although the President has repeatedly criticized the investigation and Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from overseeing it, Trump posted a tweet Wednesday’s with a direct suggestion that his attorney general squash the probe.

Last year, Sessions recused himself from any investigation related to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign after it came to light that he had failed to disclose during his Senate confirmation hearing contacts with Russia’s ambassador to Washington. After he stepped aside, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel to look into Russian meddling, including whether any Trump campaign officials coordinated with Moscow.

Trump has repeatedly denied any alleged connections. He has repeatedly criticized Sessions for recusing himself and has pressured the attorney general on multiple occasions to overturn his recusal.

