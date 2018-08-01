  • WFOR TVOn Air

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump spent much of his time Tuesday evening at a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Tampa defending his trade policies and calling for new measures to secure voter identification.

“Now that we have the best economy in the history of our country, this is the time to straighten out the worst trade deals ever made by any country on earth,” he told his cheering supporters.

During the rally, Trump hit on most of his usual topics, from his economic policies to tariffs on Chinese and European imports. One statement he made, however, raised questions.

“You know if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card,” he told the crowd.

The President was trying to make a statement about the need for voters to carry photo identification at the polls but he erroneously said to purchase groceries a person needs an ID. That’s not true unless they are buying alcohol, cigarettes, or certain medications.

“You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID; you need a picture. In this country, the only time you don’t need it in many cases is when you want to vote for a president, and when you want to vote for a senator,” he said.

The President also defended his denuclearization deal with North Korea, despite reports this week Pyongyang may be building new ballistic missiles.

Trump also took time to stump for Rep. Ron DeSantis who is running for governor.

