MIAMI (CBSMiami) — He could be the most famous person you have never known! He is Sam Heughan, a Scottish born actor whose breakout role from the hit TV series ‘Outlander’ has made him a new Hollywood A-lister.

This weekend in theaters, he is playing a British secret agent in the new action comedy ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’, opposite Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

He also has a social media account that is simply growing rapidly.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo sat down with Sam Wednesday for a chat about his skyrocketing career and his growing Instagram account.

Lisa: “Sam, first of all, I want to say congratulations on 1 million Instagram followers.”

Sam: “Woo hoo, thank you very much.”

Lisa: “Woo hoo and guess what? I think I was the one who took you over the edge because it was that day that I joined.”

Sam: “It was you. Why did you leave it so long?”

Lisa: “I don’t know. All of sudden I came on the band wagon and I’m in.”

Lisa: “So let’s talk about your social media because that’s a big part and exploding in your career. Is it a pinch me moment for you and what do you think it’s done for you?”

Sam: “When you think about it for a moment, it is crazy, but it is certainly part of our job these days but I enjoy it. I enjoy the interaction and I did from day one of joining my TV show ‘Outlander’ and the fans have great interaction with us and we like to interact as much as we can.”

Lisa: “Outlander has been kind of the launch and it keeps going up. When you look back at the show and there are more seasons to come, how excited are you about being part of that franchise?”

Sam: “Yea it’s an amazing show. We just finished shooting season four and it’ll be out in November of this year. It’s a great show to work on. It’s always changing and always different. Obviously, season four has a whole new look to the show. We’re in America now. It’s been a rollercoaster and I’m grateful.”

Lisa: “Well, The Spy Who Dumped Me, you get to work with some wonderful characters, namely two pretty hot females. How was that for you? I’ve heard you always had a crush on Mila.”

Sam: “Who hasn’t? She’s amazing. I have a real respect for her. She’s really professional and great fun to work with as well. She’s grown up in the industry and it was fun to watch her work. And Kate, I was a great fan from SNL. She’s so funny. She deserves every accolade and I think when you watch this movie, you’ll really enjoy it.”

Lisa: “So is it fun to be in this kind of running, action film?”

Sam: “Yea, it’s so much fun; it’s something I really enjoy. We do a lot of action in Outlander but this was on a completely different level. The stunt sequences are incredible.”

Lisa: “So the spy films, you’ve kind of got the look going and the rumor is, ‘Is he going to be the next James Bond’? What do say to that?”

Sam: “I think it’s about time we had a Scottish Bond. It’s long overdue. Sean was a great precursor and yea, I’m a big fan of the movies.”

Lisa: “As far as this film, running around with these women, with their comedic timing, you haven’t done a ton of comedy before, was there a learning experience for you with them?”

Sam: “There absolutely was. It’s a completely different way of working. The girls do have this short hand, this vocabulary of comedy. It’s interesting to work with them and it was intimidating at first but I really enjoyed it. My character, he’s in a different world to them and he slowly loosens up and begins to appreciate their company.”

Lisa: “British secret agent, and we don’t know if you are good or bad in the beginning and we won’t reveal if you are, but that’s got to be kind of a fun thing to play, that smooth guy with a few quirks.”

Sam: “Yea definitely. I love this character, He’s awesome. He is a secret agent and he’ll do anything it takes to get the job done and if people get hurt, then so be it but he’s a good spy but maybe takes things a little too serious.”

Lisa: “What for you has been the biggest change in your life and your career, exploding from Outlander, going into these big films, when you look back how has your life really changed?”

Sam: “It has changed dramatically. I am really lucky to be on this successful show and it’s opened a lot of doors for me and given me the opportunity to do movies like this and I’m sort of riding the wave and I feel very fortunate.”

Lisa: “It’s going to be a very long wave, I’m sure.”

Sam: “I just need to learn to surf, that’s the only problem.”

Lisa: “I think you’re going to handle that as well.”

Lisa managed to snap a quick picture with Sam right after the interview and posted the picture on her Twitter account. The tweet blew up on social media as Sam’s fans chimed in all afternoon.

The Spy Who Dumped Me opens in theaters Friday.