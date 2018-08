Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Coast Guard crews unloaded tons of drugs at Port Everglades on Wednesday.

More than 12,000 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana were offloaded from a Coast Guard cutter.

The drugs were seized in the eastern Pacific over the past two months.

The drugs came from five smuggling boats and two floating bale fields found off Central and South America.