MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver of a Corvette trying to elude police ended up in a violent crash.

According to police, they received a call about three people holding a gun to someone’s head.

When officers arrived, two men got into a Corvette and sped off.

The driver of the Corvette crashed a short time later into another vehicle at 675 NW 62nd Street. The driver was taken into custody, his passenger ran off.

The driver of the car they crashed into was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. A second person was taken to North Shore Hospital.