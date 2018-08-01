Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A major law enforcement conference is taking place in South Florida this week.

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered for the annual National Organization of Black Law-Enforcement Executives, or NOBLE, memorial march in honor of fallen officers.

“We’re so honored to have them in our city, the city of Miami Gardens,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. “As you know, the city is very diverse. It’s predominantly African-American professionals that live here. So we’re so very honored that they decided to hold their 42nd Annual Memorial March here.”

They walked from Calder Race Course to the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

A group of motormen led the way, followed by Miami-Dade Police Major Ricky Carter in his wheelchair.

He lost both of his legs in an off-duty crash on I-75 last year.

NOBLE represents over 3,000 international members, who are primarily African-American executive level law enforcement professionals, like Chief Noel-Pratt, the first female chief of the Miami Gardens Police Department.

“It’s just a way for us to collaborate together,” she said. “As you know here, in Miami Gardens, our theme is “One Vision, One Mindset”. So we’re all aligned. I’m very excited for that.”

The march is in honor of those who dedicated their lives to service, and that does not exclude those who never got to reach their full potential.

NOBLE President Clarence E. Cox III mentioned the case of Darin Williams, Jr.

The aspiring firefighter was shot and killed while carrying his 1-year-old son last week.

“I was troubled when I arrived here, and I’ll be very honest with you, I saw those recent deaths, the baby was injured and the father was killed. His father had the aspiration to be a firefighter. So another public servant. I was troubled by that. But I’m more troubled by the violence going on in our country. It’s not just here in Miami Gardens. It’s not just here in South Florida,” Cox said.

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert says the work this organization is doing will live on for generations.

“I wear the NOBLE Youth shirt for a reason,” Mayor Gilbert said. “Ultimately we’re going to do everything we can. But we’re not doing it just for us. We’re doing it for who’s going to come next. Who’s going to come next. This organization is looking at who’s going to come next. How we build communities. How we strengthen our states and our country. How we become the best America we can.”

This year’s NOBLE conference focused on the importance of collaboration and unity between all levels of law enforcement and the communities they protect and serve.