MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority is hosting a community meeting Wednesday night about a major change coming to two Dolphin Expressway interchanges.

The Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) is scheduled to open later this month at NW 27th Avenue and sometime this fall at NW 57th Avenue.

The DDI is a new design that is expected to improve the flow of traffic entering and exiting SR 836.

MDX is attempting to improve the flow of traffic by having drivers cross to the opposite side of the road, as they pass under the expressway overpass.

It’s important for drivers to prepare themselves for traveling on this new DDI design and pay close attention to posted signage.

Wednesday night’s meeting is part of a broader effort to inform drivers about what’s going on.

The meeting will take place at Grapeland Heights Park at 6:30pm.

It’ll also stream on the MDX Facebook page.

