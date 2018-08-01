Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the first day of August which means kids go back to school this month.

Broward students return in two weeks and Miami-Dade students go back a few days after that.

If you haven’t already, it’s time to stock up on school supplies.

That can get pretty pricey. The National Retail Federation estimates families with children from elementary to high school will spend more than $600 each this year.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” has some ways to save on supplies.

Supply Sweep

Before you hit the store, go through your house and see what you already have. I know I have a box of new glue sticks, a pack of erasers and several full boxes of crayons at my house. Before spending on something new, shop your own drawers.

Wait On Clothes

Who doesn’t love a new wardrobe for a new school year? Consumer Reports says going all out buying new clothes in August could cost you more. Experts suggest buying a couple of new, necessary items and to hold off on those new school clothes until September.

Keep it Generic

Bags, lunchboxes, and binders with special characters or designs go in and out of style quickly. Those items have the potential last for longer than just one school year, so keep them basic so you can reuse again and again as your child’s taste changes.

Shop Tax Free

The Florida sales tax holiday on supplies starts this Friday and lasts through Sunday. Qualifying items, like supplies selling for $15 or less per item and clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item, will be exempt from sales tax this weekend.

Have you finished your back-to-school shopping?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.