MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on a lawsuit against the City of Miami which seeks to block plans by David Beckham’s group to build a large soccer stadium complex on city-owned land from appearing on the November ballot.

The suit was filed by William Muir after the city commission voted to put the Beckham proposal on the ballot and let the voters decide. The lawsuit claims the city violated its charter by not allowing the public to bid on the land where the Melreese golf course and country club currently sits.

Last Tuesday, at an emergency hearing, the judge gave the city seven days to explain why it didn’t follow specific points in its charter.

If the suit is successful it will prevent the plans for the soccer complex from appearing on the November ballot.

If the issue is to be on the November ballot, it must be filed with the elections office by August 7th.

If voters approve, the issue goes back to the city’s commission who will then hammer out the fine print of the lease agreement.