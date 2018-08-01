Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered adult.

The missing man’s name is Argelio Gonzalez, 84. Gonzalez has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

He is missing from the 600 block of Southwest 19 Avenue. He was last seen wearing a grey, blue, black and white striped shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

If you have information about this missing person, please contact Detective S. Mendoza at (305) 603-6300.