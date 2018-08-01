  • WFOR TVOn Air

Medley, Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people have been arrested in what’s being described as a fuel and identity theft ring.

The Secret Service and Miami-Dade police are among the law enforcement agencies involved in the bust in Medley.

Authorities conducted a joint operation during raids all over Miami-Dade County.

They were targeting people with vehicles that had been modified with extra tanks in order to buy fuel with stolen credit cards and then re-sell it on the black market.

Eleven people were arrested and 11 vehicles confiscated.

