MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people have been arrested in what’s being described as a fuel and identity theft ring.
The Secret Service and Miami-Dade police are among the law enforcement agencies involved in the bust in Medley.
Authorities conducted a joint operation during raids all over Miami-Dade County.
They were targeting people with vehicles that had been modified with extra tanks in order to buy fuel with stolen credit cards and then re-sell it on the black market.
Eleven people were arrested and 11 vehicles confiscated.