MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — There is good news in the case of a wheelchair-bound man whose specially equipped van was stolen from him while he was in church.

Kenneth Roberts’ Toyota Sienna is back in his driveway after he received the good news from Miami Gardens Police.

His stolen van was recovered blocks away from the church where it was stolen and that the man who stole it is under arrest.

Roberts, a religious man, said he got the news after saying a prayer.

“I just give thanks and praise to God,” he told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

Roberts prayed his van would be recovered.

“I believe in the man upstairs and once I talked to him it worked.”

The van is specially equipped with hand controls that he needs because of his disability.

“This really helps me out with the controls, once I push the gas like this it goes,” Roberts said as he showed off his special equipment.

Roberts was eager to recover his van after it was stolen from a spot behind the Holy Family Episcopal Church on Sunday on NW 7th Avenue at 185th Street while he was in services with his 2-year-old granddaughter.

“I prayed and did scripture and mediation and said ‘Lord, guide me to the car I need’.”

His morning prayers were answered.

“Fifteen minutes after that I head a ‘boom, boom boom’ on the door and they said my car had been recovered and I said ‘God be praised’.”

He said police told him the van was recovered about four blocks north of the church.

“It was recovered on the side of the road and they found someone sleeping inside it and they arrested the person,” he said.

A rear bumper is damaged and the passenger side power window does not work. The vehicle’s title was stolen from the glove compartment but Roberts can drive the van.

“I am now mobile. I am more independent now. The hand controls are intact. It takes me to all my places and doctors’ appointments and church and the supermarket.”

Roberts also had some words for the thief.

“For the man who took it, learn to take responsibility for your actions. You shouldn’t have done this,” he said. “I’m a disabled man. You shouldn’t have done this to me.”

Roberts say the man who took the van found his spare key hidden in his glove compartment.

Miami Gardens police also said they are grateful the van was recovered.

Charges are pending against the suspect who has not been identified.