MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A wheelchair-bound, 65-year-old man is asking for the public’s help after his specially-equipped van was stolen while he was attending church services last Sunday morning in Miami Gardens.

“It hurts me. I miss my van because it helped me maneuver around,” said a beleaguered Kenneth Roberts as he sat in his wheelchair outside his Miami Gardens home.

Roberts told CBS4’S Peter D’Oench, “I am sad but I am not depressed. This van had sentimental value to me and I installed the controls myself. I am not depressed because I am a happy person. May God forgive you because this is not something you should be doing, stealing my van. You should get a job.”

“I need my van because it takes me around,” he said. “I am a substitute teacher in Broward County and I need it for that and I need it to go to church. And I need it to go to special events for my church. I forgive you but give me my van back. I need it. It is a part of me and if you do not then it is up to the law to do something for me.”

Roberts said his burgundy, 2000 Toyota Sienna XLE has a Florida tag of GXIT85 and has a Brotherhood of St. Andrew sticker above the license plate.

He said it was taken from a parking area by a door behind the Holy Family Episcopal Church on Northwest 7th Avenue at 185th Street between 9:50 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. last Sunday.

He made the startling discovery when he left church with his 2-year-old granddaughter Gabby.

He said it’s the first time that a vehicle of his has been stolen. He said this was one is invaluable.

Pastor Horace Ward “I was very concerned that someone with special needs and who is especially challenged lost his vehicle. Let’s be neighbors with each other and look out for each other.”

He prays that the vehicle will be found.

With a dramatic flourish, the Rev. Ward said, “I would look into the face of the camera and say help. Let’s get this van recovered today.”

The church does not have surveillance cameras.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami Gardens Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).