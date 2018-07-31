  • WFOR TVOn Air

CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida’s “stand your ground” law is one of the most controversial in the country.

Surveillance video image of Markeis McGlockton getting shot by Michael Drejka in Stand Your Ground case in Clearwater, FL. Police say Drejka will not be charged. (Photo Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

A Florida sheriff says the case of a white man who shot an unarmed black man during a parking lot dispute is still under investigation and will be sent to the state attorney.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri acknowledged during a Tuesday news conference that the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton has grabbed national attention and intensified the debate about Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

Gualtieri defended his decision not to arrest Michael Drejka, who shot McGlockton in an argument over a parking spot July 19.

Drejka said he was defending himself against McGlockton and said he was in fear for his life.

Under the stand your ground law, people can use deadly force if they believe they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm and have no obligation to retreat.

