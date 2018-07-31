Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – New details about the death of a toddler in Pembroke Pines.

CBS4 News has obtained a court document that sheds new light on the death of a 17-month-old child left in the car for hours at his mother’s workplace earlier this month.

According to a police search warrant, the child’s mother told investigators that she had gotten little sleep the night before.

She left her son in the car because she was having her house fumigated and was staying elsewhere.

The document also says the mother, Emily Bird, left her job at a hospital and drove to the daycare to pick up her son after work and was told he was not there.

The search warrant, which investigators obtained to search the vehicle the child was left in, says “at this time Bird realizes that (the child) is still buckled in his car seat in the vehicle but does not alert the staff or call 911.”

The warrant says Bird “collects (the child’s) personal belongings and re-entered her vehicle where she sits for several minutes and refuses to look in the back seat to check on the welfare of (the child).”

According to the search warrant, Bird then drove the child back to the hospital where she works as a Health Coach and alerted staff that the child had been left in the car.

Doctors tried to revive the child but were unable to. The search warrant says at the time of his death, the child’s body temperature was 108.6

Pembroke Pines police are investigating the death as an aggravated manslaughter of a child, the warrant says.

A police spokesperson says they are working in conjunction with the Broward State Attorney’s Office on the case.