MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will rally support in Tampa Tuesday night.

The president is scheduled to arrive there around 5:30 p.m. He’ll then head to Tampa Bay Technical High School where he’ll talk about workforce development and perform a ceremonial signing of H.E. 2353, the “Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.”

From there Trump will make his way to the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall where he will host a Make America Great Again rally at 7 p.m.

At the rally, Trump is expected to stump for Governor Rick Scott, a Republican who is trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, and Rep. Ron De Santis who is running for governor.

