MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The last-place Miami Marlins were expected to be busy at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Miami decided to keep All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto but were still sellers at the deadline, parting with right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler and outfielder Cameron Maybin, two well-traveled veterans who increased their market value by playing well of late.

Ziegler returned to his former team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, who bolstered their bullpen for the pennant race and gave up Double-A reliever Tommy Eveld. Maybin went to another contender, the Seattle Mariners, for minor league infielder Bryson Brigman and international slot money.

There had been trade speculation regarding Realmuto, but he remains with Miami and could become a cornerstone in CEO Derek Jeter’s rebuilding project. Also staying are outfielder Derek Dietrich, first baseman Justin Bour and closer Kyle Barraclough, all subjects of trade speculation in recent days.

Veterans Ziegler and Maybin weren’t part of Jeter’s long-term plans.

The 38-year-old Ziegler is 1-5 with a 3.98 ERA this season. The sidewinder’s ERA was 7.88 on June 1, but since then he has allowed two runs in 28 innings. He’s in the final year of a $16 million, two-year contract, and the Diamondbacks will assume the remaining $2.95 million of his salary this year.

The 31-year-old Maybin is batting .251 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 99 games this season, but he’s batting .329 with a .912 OPS since June 29. The Mariners are the seventh team for the 12-year veteran, who has a $3.25 million, one-year contract.

Eveld, a 24-year-old right-hander, has a 1.11 ERA in 35 games in the minor leagues this season. He’s a native of the Miami area, pitched at the University of South Florida and was a ninth-round draft pick in 2016.

The 23-year-old Brigman is batting .304 this year for Single-A Modesto with 15 stolen bases. He was a third-round pick in 2016.

