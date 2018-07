Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver in Davie is safe after his car ended up in a canal on Tuesday.

Chopper4 was over the scene on the 9400 block of Evergreen Place at around noon.

We are currently assisting @DavieFireRescue with a car in the water in the Pine Island Ridge area. While parking, the driver mistakenly backed into the canal. All occupants are out and there are no injuries. #DaviePolice pic.twitter.com/yj03D9MN8F — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) July 31, 2018

Davie police say an elderly man was trying to park his car and accidentally backed into the water.

He was able to get out without any injuries.