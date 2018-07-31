Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – He’s lovin’ it.

A homeless man who got some help is now a proud employee of McDonald’s.

Last week a video went viral of a Tallahassee police officer helping “Phil” shave in order to apply for a job at McDonald’s.

The help didn’t stop there.

After the shave, Phil picked up his application but then realized he didn’t have the necessary identification to complete the hiring process. That’s where Senator Marco Rubio’s office stepped in. They were able to speed up the process for Phil to get a state identification card and a social security card.

Monday is Phil’s first day on the job. He’ll work as a crew member and handle janitorial duties at the restaurant.