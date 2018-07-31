Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man allegedly stealing a banana tree from a business in Hollywood was caught on video surveillance.

It happened at the Old Hollywood Beerhouse in downtown Hollywood.

Surveillance cameras show a man walking into the beer garden at the back of the bar. He appears to case the area, then grabs a tree from its pot and drags it away.

The staff at the beerhouse posted on Facebook that their drink special is banana bread beer.

If you recognize this man, please call Hollywood police at (954) 764-4357