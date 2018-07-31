  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Banana Tree, Hollywood, Hollywood Police, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man allegedly stealing a banana tree from a business in Hollywood was caught on video surveillance.

It happened at the Old Hollywood Beerhouse in downtown Hollywood.

Surveillance cameras show a man walking into the beer garden at the back of the bar. He appears to case the area, then grabs a tree from its pot and drags it away.

The staff at the beerhouse posted on Facebook that their drink special is banana bread beer.

If you recognize this man, please call Hollywood police at (954) 764-4357

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s