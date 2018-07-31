  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck by a vehicle Tuesday while responding to a domestic altercation call.

Police said it happened at shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a park on the 1000 block of North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

The driver did not want to get out of the car, so he struck the deputy, according to authorities.

The deputy was taken to Broward Health Imperial Point and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was apprehended a short time later, according to police.

