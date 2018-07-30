Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Art covers every wall in Wynwood but a new mural on the corner of 1st Place and 23rd Street carries a lot of meaning.

Former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine, who was a part of the mural’s unveiling said, “It’s impactful it’s powerful and I think what you see is that it takes people that you see on that wall to make change.”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas parents Manuel and Patricia Oliver, were also present for the unveiling since it featured their son, Joaquin Oliver who died in the February shooting.

From Abraham Lincoln, Jimmi Hendrix, Muhammad Ali and Emma Gonzales all Rebels in their own right. The mural is a bold call for action on gun violence.

Manuel Oliver knows it’s a perfect fit to represent his son saying, “It’s totally Joaquin if he would have chosen to throw a party and have a get together he would make that choice so I’m very glad it came out that way.”

In bold red letters “WE DEMAND” lines the top of the mural, something Phillip Levine explained by saying, “this mural says it all says we demand, it’s about coming together and demanding action to make sure we no longer have the weakest gun safety laws in the country.”

Another victims father, Fred Guttenburg, spoke to the media and attendees about the importance of voting saying, “If everyone standing here doesn’t show up and vote and doesn’t make sure that everyone else you know goes to vote and votes orange for gun safety then you are failing yourself.”

Joaquin Oliver, although no longer here, has a permanent voice and certainly is leaving his mark; something his father is proud of.