  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caught On Camera, Robbery Suspects, Stolen Credit Card

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami are looking for a pair of crooks who stole a wallet and then tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walgreens.

Police say the robbery took place on June 20th near Southwest 31st Avenue and 19th Terrace. That’s where the men struck the victim, who fell to the ground before his wallet was stolen.

A few minutes later, the two men were spotted trying to use the stolen card at a Walgreens near Coral Way and 22nd Avenue.

Police say the thieves are between 20 and 25 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s