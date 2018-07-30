Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami are looking for a pair of crooks who stole a wallet and then tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walgreens.

Police say the robbery took place on June 20th near Southwest 31st Avenue and 19th Terrace. That’s where the men struck the victim, who fell to the ground before his wallet was stolen.

A few minutes later, the two men were spotted trying to use the stolen card at a Walgreens near Coral Way and 22nd Avenue.

Police say the thieves are between 20 and 25 years old.