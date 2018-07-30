Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — Austin Conley’s hundred dollar investment allowed him to catch some pretty strange video on Saturday afternoon. He said he saw a Miramar police officer in a marked patrol car weaving in and out of traffic followed by a silver Sedan.

Conley said he was driving home from work when he saw the officer’s vehicle speed past him without the lights or siren on, followed by what appeared to be a silver Altima.

“You know this person was really aggressive towards whoever is driving this law enforcement vehicle. I was like, you know, this is something that needed to be reported,” said Conley.

Both cars, to his surprise, were weaving in and out of traffic on I-75. At one point, the dash cam video shows the silver sedan abruptly cross in front of a Jeep.

Worrying about his safety and that of others, Conley called 9-1-1.

He was heard under the dash camera video saying, “Yeah I just saw someone run into a Miramar police car right before the Miramar Parkway exit headed north on 75.”

His story, at first, was questioned by 9-1-1 dispatch.

“I mean unless you see the video it’s such a strange story to tell you know I probably wouldn’t have believed it myself if somebody would’ve told me,” he said.

According to Conley, he said police told him the two likely knew each other but they didn’t go farther than that.

He said, “I just hope whatever it is that’s bothering them, they get it sorted out because it was uncalled for.”

CBS4 reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol and Miramar police for comment and have not heard back from other department.